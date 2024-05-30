JSO: Roommate allegedly shoots man during argument in Wesconnett neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was shot in an argument with his roommate.

According to detectives, at around 8:34 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Sundown Drive and located a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police discovered that the victim was in an argument with his roommate when the shooting went down. Officers believe the victim’s roommate fired a single shot in the direction of the victim and hit him once in the stomach.

Police have detained all parties involved for questioning and are working to get video surveillance, speak to witnesses and interview the suspect.

Detectives believe the incident is isolated and poses no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

