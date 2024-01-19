Local

JSO says reported shooting in Moncrief

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Police tape Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the lives of three people, including the person suspected of causing the collision, in Rochester, New York, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (gorodenkoff/Getty Images, File)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have said a shooting has taken place this evening in Moncrief.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The report was issued just after 10 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 4400 Moncrief Rd.

JSO said it plans on holding a briefing just before 11 p.m.

Action News Jax has a team on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. When additional details are released this story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!