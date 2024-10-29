JSO searching for an endangered 5-year-old girl who has been reportedly missing for weeks

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urgently seeking public assistance in locating a missing and endangered 5-year-old, Amira Wentz.

According to JSO, Amira, age 5, has been missing for several weeks, and authorities believe she may be in the company of Jessica Dambrogio. The two may be traveling in a 2005 White Honda Accord with Georgia license plate S1785932 (expired tag).

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Description of Missing Child:

Name: Amira Wentz

Amira Wentz Age: 5

5 Gender: Female

Female Height/Weight: 3′0″, 45 lbs.

3′0″, 45 lbs. Eye Color: Brown

Brown Hair Color: Brown

Description of Adult Companion:

Name: Jessica Dambrogio

Jessica Dambrogio Age: 43

43 Gender: Female

Female Height/Weight: 5′1″, 125 lbs.

5′1″, 125 lbs. Eye Color: Brown

Brown Hair Color: Black

Possible Vehicle Information:

Model: 2005 White Honda Accord (4-door)

2005 White Honda Accord (4-door) License Plate: Georgia Tag S1785932 (expired)

Due to the nature of this case, authorities are deeply concerned for Amira’s safety and are urgently seeking information regarding her whereabouts. If you have seen Amira, Jessica, or the vehicle, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 immediately.

Missing Endangered Child



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing/endangered child and we are asking for the community’s assistance in locating her. The complainant advised the victim has not been seen in several weeks, and as a result, JSO was… pic.twitter.com/1ZJQeUYQNA — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 29, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.