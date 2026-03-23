JSO searching for couple accused of shoplifting from Beach Boulevard store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a couple accused of shoplifting from a department store on Beach Boulevard.

According to JSO, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on March 17 near Hodges Boulevard.

Police say the man selected several clothing items from the men’s section before being joined by a woman.

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The woman placed the items into reusable shopping bags, then picked out additional merchandise from the women’s section and added those items to the same bags.

Instead of paying, the pair left the store with the merchandise and loaded the items into a black Kia before driving away, police said.

Authorities say store security cameras captured clear images of both individuals.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

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