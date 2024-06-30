Local

JSO searching for missing 3-year-old

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Noah G. Hayes JSO is searching for this missing 3-year-old. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 3-year-old named Noah G. Hayes.

He was reported missing by relatives on Sunday.

He was last seen with adult Jasmine S. Graham, according to officers. She is driving a 2020 white Kia Sportage with Florida license plate 05D WTI.

The car has a white sticker on the lower right corner of the rear window.

Contact JSO with any information.

Jasmine Graham The missing 3-year-old was last seen with this woman, according to JSO. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)


