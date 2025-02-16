JSO: Missing and possibly endangered child found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:03 a.m.: JSO reports that all 3 children have been found and reported safe. Officers are continuing their investigation.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing child.

The child, 11-year-old Valeny Reyes, was reported missing late Saturday, February 15. See her picture below.

Missing Endangered Child



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of searching for missing 11-year-old, Valeny Reyes, and we are asking for your help. In the late evening hours of Saturday, February 15, 2025, the child was reported to have walked away from her residence… pic.twitter.com/BVkJeXQ7wy — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 16, 2025

Valeny reportedly was last seen walking away from her residence near the 5800 block of University Blvd West late on Saturday.

As a part of JSO’s investigation, officers learned that Valeny had met up with two teenagers overnight in the San Marco/Southbank area, 13-year-old Angeli Reyes and 13-year-old Kaviana Bass. See their pictures above.

Some information about Valeny include:

Age: 11

Race/Sex: White (Hispanic)/Female

Height/Weight: 5’3”/120

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Black

Clothing: Black jacket (white “eagle” on front/back) and black leggings

Anyone having seen Valeny, Angeli or Kaviana or who may know their whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 immediately.

