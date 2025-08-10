JSO searching for missing elderly man with dementia in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 76-year-old Miguel Torres, who was last seen leaving his home on University Boulevard West near Barnes Road around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Torres is 5’2” tall and has brown eyes with black-and-white hair. He may be wearing a blue checkered or plaid shirt, beige pants, and black shoes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police say Torres has been diagnosed with dementia, and they’re working to find him quickly and return him home safely.

If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Neighbors in the area are asked to check surveillance cameras for any sightings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.