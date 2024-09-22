JSO searching for missing endangered adult with memory loss in Southside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a missing endangered person in the Southside area of Jacksonville.

Ms. Santos Lidia Carcamo De Gutierrez was reported missing by her family and due to the circumstances involved, we are asking anyone in the area to please conduct a thorough check of their properties, both business and residential, to include surveillance video.

If located, Ms. Carcamo De Gutierrez responds to her middle, Lidia, and only speaks Spanish.

If you have information that could lead to Ms. Carcamo De Gutierrez’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Original: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is actively searching for a missing endangered adult diagnosed with memory loss in the Southside area of Jacksonville.

Santos Lidia Carcamo De Gutierrez, 49, was reported missing by her family late Saturday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. after she failed to return home. She was last seen earlier that evening around 5:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Una Drive.

Ms. Carcamo De Gutierrez, who has been diagnosed with memory loss, has not been located despite efforts to find her. JSO is asking residents and business owners in the area to check their properties, including surveillance footage, for any signs of her.

Ms. Carcamo De Gutierrez is described as female, 5′7″, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts with pink flowers, and carrying a brown wallet with a shoulder strap. She responds to her middle name, Lidia, and only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information about Ms. Carcamo De Gutierrez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

