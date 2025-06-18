JSO searching for car burglar in the Southside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who stole from an unlocked truck.

Earlier this month, a man in the Southside Estates area reported his truck had been broken into.

JSO said the man’s prescription pills and sunglasses were missing. The truck was unlocked.

Surveillance video showed a woman with long brown hair, wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

She opened the truck door and sat inside for about 10 minutes.

She left with the man’s pills and sunglasses, but left her own sunglasses behind.

If you know who this person is, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

JSO is reminding everyone to lock their car and never leave valuables inside.

