JSO searching for two women accused of stealing from sports store at St. Johns Town Center

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns Town center thieves Police are searching for two women who stole over $1,500 worth of merchandise from an athleisure store at St. Johns Town Center a month ago.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two women accused of stealing more than $1,500 in merchandise from an athleisure store at St. Johns Town Center.

According to officers, the theft happened about a month ago.

Store employees said one woman acted as a lookout while the other filled a bag with clothing.

Employees told police neither woman attempted to pay before leaving the store.

Officers reviewed a receipt showing more than $1,500 worth of stolen items.

Anyone with information is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

