JSO seeks vehicles in deadly July hit and run

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville police detectives are actively searching for people involved in a deadly hit and run.

WOKV told you last month when a 29-year-old man was hit by at least two, possibly three vehicles on Collins Road.

JSO released surveillance video showing a dark-colored car speeding, followed by a dark-colored SUV. Investigators believe the vehicles have front-end damage.

One of the drivers called police and stayed on scene. The others did not.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

