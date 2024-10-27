JSO: Sexual battery/burglary suspect arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has concluded a series of Burglary investigations in which the suspect, Joseph Parrott, had also reportedly engaged female victims.

According to the press release, JSO conducted their initial investigation after information was provided that the suspect had burglarized multiple residences on Jacksonville’s westside, around the San Juan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard area. An incident was previously reported to Action News Jax, which can be found HERE.

The release states that Parrott would enter unsecured accesses of a residence, where once inside he would intentionally engage female victims. He would flee the scene after making his presence known and being seen.

A release was pushed by JSO regarding any information on the suspect, and later that same evening an individual, Parrott, matching the suspect’s description was observed. After fleeing officers, he was apprehended and later arrested on unrelated charges.

The release states that detectives with the Special Assult and Burglary Unit were able to tie Parrott to the crimes. He was re-arrested for multiple crimes, including Sexual Battery, Burglary, and Grand Theft.

Any concerns regarding further information on these cases are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

