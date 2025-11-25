JSO spotlights K9 for milestone moment; Officer’s heroic actions to save a drowning man

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is spotlighting two recent events involving dramatic rescues.

On its Facebook timeline Monday, JSO credited K9 Patriot after he made his 20th find.

A 9-year-old had wandered off from his home Monday morning. K9 Patriot and his handler, Officer Anthony Yannuzzi, spent three hours tracking the child, finding him in a bush. The child was turned over to his family.

JSO says Patriot normally gets fresh venison deer meat as a reward for finding a missing person. But Officer Yannuzzi says Patriot’s favorite treat, a salmon sushi plate, was on the menu in celebration of the accomplishment.

In a separate post, JSO showed body camera video of an officer who recently saved a man’s life near Memorial Park in Riverside.

Officer Robert Green, who used to be a lifeguard, swam to the man and brought him back to the bulkhead early Sunday morning.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

JSO says it doesn’t know exactly how he ended up in the river but he was intoxicated and appears to have been leaving a night out at local bars.

