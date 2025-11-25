Local

JSO spotlights K9 for milestone moment; Officer’s heroic actions to save a drowning man

By Rich Jones
JSO spotlights K9 for milestone moment (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office /Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is spotlighting two recent events involving dramatic rescues.

On its Facebook timeline Monday, JSO credited K9 Patriot after he made his 20th find.

A 9-year-old had wandered off from his home Monday morning. K9 Patriot and his handler, Officer Anthony Yannuzzi, spent three hours tracking the child, finding him in a bush. The child was turned over to his family.

JSO says Patriot normally gets fresh venison deer meat as a reward for finding a missing person. But Officer Yannuzzi says Patriot’s favorite treat, a salmon sushi plate, was on the menu in celebration of the accomplishment.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

In a separate post, JSO showed body camera video of an officer who recently saved a man’s life near Memorial Park in Riverside.

Officer Robert Green, who used to be a lifeguard, swam to the man and brought him back to the bulkhead early Sunday morning.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

JSO says it doesn’t know exactly how he ended up in the river but he was intoxicated and appears to have been leaving a night out at local bars.

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News