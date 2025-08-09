JSO: Woman accused of shooting man in domestic-related incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man is in stable condition after being shot during a domestic-related dispute Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of West 11th Street.

Officers say the victim, a man in his mid-20s, was inside the home when he got into an argument with a woman. During the argument, police say she pulled out a gun and shot him in the left thigh.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says all parties are in custody and cooperating with detectives. They believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

JSO urges anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

