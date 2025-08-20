JSO arrests woman involved in carjacking case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is facing charges after police say she was involved in a late-night carjacking on the city’s Westside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded just after midnight on August 18 to reports that a man’s vehicle had been stolen near Edgewood Avenue.

The victim told police that two men and a woman approached him. One of the suspects drove off in his car.

JSO spotted the stolen car minutes later. Officers say the driver refused to stop, sparking a short chase through the area.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Brionna Cynthia Lavern Johnson, bailed out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers say she was caught nearby after trying to hide in a backyard.

A K9 team and additional officers helped track down the suspects.

Police say Johnson was arrested and booked into jail. She faces charges of carjacking and resisting an officer without violence.

JSO says a co-defendant, identified as 17-year-old Tiara Ashley, was also taken into custody.

The victim was not physically injured. Officers recovered his car and returned it to him.

