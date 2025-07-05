JSO: Young woman killed after fight at party turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting overnight on the city’s Westside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 5800 block of Rover Drive.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her early 20s with a gunshot wound to her upper chest.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

JSO said a group of people had gathered at a party when a fight broke out. At some point during the altercation, someone opened fire.

A witness told police they heard three to four shots.

JSO said five people were detained at the scene. It’s still unclear if any of them are considered suspects.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect description has been released.

Police are working to determine how the people involved are connected.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 866-845-TIPS.

