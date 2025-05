JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Transit Authority announced its Memorial Day hours of operations for Monday, May 26.

JTA says the Fixed Route and First Coast Flyer buses will operate on a Saturday schedule. The Skyway and Express Select will be closed on Monday. JRTC Ticket Center and Lost and Found will be open from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. Customer Service will be open from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

JTA adds that all other services will continue to operate on a regular schedule.

