JTA helping host Narcan training next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JTA “Safety on the Move” bus is going to be out in the community next Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The bus will be at Inspire to Rise on Old Timuquana Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drug Free Duval will be training attendees on the signs of opioid overdose and Narcan administration. Every participant will receive a free Narcan kit.

Training will run the whole time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.