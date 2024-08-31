JTA launches free Brooklyn AV Circulator: Experience autonomous vehicles now through October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has announced the launch of the Brooklyn AV Circulator, a new pilot program offering free rides on autonomous vehicles ahead of the Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) system’s official launch in June 2025. This initiative allows the community to experience emerging autonomous vehicle (AV) technology.

The Brooklyn AV Circulator will operate from Tuesday, August 27 through Friday, October 25, running Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The service departs from the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center (JRTC) and stops at eight locations along Riverside Avenue, providing access to 14 popular lunch spots in the Brooklyn area.

The pilot will utilize the EV Star multi-utility zero-emissions vehicle, which features 14 seats and two wheelchair locking points. A JTA attendant will be on board to assist passengers. While this vehicle is not the same model planned for the U2C launch in 2025, it offers a chance for the public to become familiar with AV technology.

Brooklyn AV Circulator Destinations:

Panera Bread (10 Riverside Ave.) Chipotle Mexican Grill (50 Riverside Ave.) Burrito Gallery (90 Riverside Ave., #601) Vale Food Co. (90 Riverside Ave., #603) BurgerFi (108 Riverside Ave., #101) First Watch (192 Riverside Ave.) The Fresh Market (150 Riverside Ave., #200) Vista Brooklyn (200 Riverside Ave.) Plenti (200 Riverside Ave., #1) The Greenhouse (200 Riverside Ave., #2) Anejo Cocina Mexicana (200 Riverside Ave., #103) Arepa Please (474 Riverside Ave.) Boost Smoothie (501 Riverside Ave., #107) Tossgreen (501 Riverside Ave., #107)

This pilot is part of JTA’s broader efforts to test and integrate AV technology into its transportation network. The U2C program aims to modernize and expand the current Skyway system, extending its reach through the Bay Street Innovation Corridor and into surrounding neighborhoods, contributing to a more connected and revitalized Downtown Jacksonville.

For more information about the U2C program, visit u2c.jtafla.com.

