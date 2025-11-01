JTA offers shuttle service to the Florida-Georgia game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re going to the Florida-Georgia game but don’t want to deal with the hassle of parking near EverBank Stadium, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority is offering help.

JTA’s Gameday Xpress will begin boarding at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday from five Downtown or suburban parking lots. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

Those parking lots are located at:

Kings Avenue Parking Garage - 1201 Kings Ave

FSCJ Downtown Campus - 900 N. Laura St.

Beaches Lot at Wingate - 278 Penman Road South

JTB Park-N-Ride - 7000 Philips Highway

Armsdale Park-N-Ride - 3191 Armsdale Road

The last returning bus leaves one hour after the game ends.

It’s $10 from the Downtown lots, $15 from the suburban lots.

Click here for ticket information.

