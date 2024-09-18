JU Davis College of Business Engineering student’s published research could boost aircraft stealth technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University (JU) junior Evan Sharp, a mechanical engineering student at the Davis College of Business and Technology, has made waves with his recent research on improving aircraft radar stealth technology. His findings were published as a solo author in the Journal of Applied Mathematics and Physics, an unusual accomplishment for an undergraduate student.

Sharp’s study, conducted during his sophomore year in Dr. Murat Tiryakioglu’s Statistical Design of Engineering Experiments class, explored how different shapes and materials could make aircraft less detectable on radar. He also examined the technology known as radar stealth, which helps militaries hide their aircraft while spotting enemy planes during combat.

“It’s very uncommon, almost unheard of, for an undergraduate student to have a paper published in an academic journal as the sole author,” said Dr. Tiryakioglu, Sharp’s professor and mentor. “What makes Evan’s case even more impressive is that he did all this work as a sophomore in my class. I could not be prouder of him.”

Sharp’s research involved testing how various factors, such as the curvature of components and their distance from a radar detector, impact what is known as radar cross section (RCS), or detectability.

While his findings did not reveal a critical interaction point to drastically reduce RCS, they aligned with existing radar physics principles. Sharp explained, “Attributes that tend to reduce the RCS also tend to increase the variability of the RCS, meaning they make aircraft less detectable while amplifying any natural error in experimentation.”

Dr. Tiryakioglu expects Sharp’s research to inspire further studies in aircraft stealth technology. “His results are significant, and I expect them to lead to more detailed research in the near future,” he said.

In addition to his research, Sharp is active in the JU community, serving as a student-athlete on the Men’s Lacrosse team and as Co-founder and President of the STEM Research Association. He is also a member of several organizations, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Society of Physics Students, and Phi Kappa Phi.

The JU Davis College of Business and Technology, the only triple-accredited private college in North Florida and South Georgia, strives to empower students with high-quality, applied educational experiences to foster career success.





