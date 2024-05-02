Judge to rule on whether to remove State Attorney’s Office from Jared Bridegan murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge is expected to determine whether or not to remove local prosecutors from the Jared Bridegan murder case.

Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, and her estranged husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, are accused in a murder-for-hire plot against Bridegan.

Later Thursday morning, Judge London Kite will be making a ruling that will determine whether local prosecutors will be thrown off the case, which is a decision Action News Jax has been waiting on for several months.

Attorneys representing both Gardner and Fernandez Saldana claim the State Attorney’s Office had access to legally protected materials stored in Gardner’s iCloud, which they argue is a violation of rights.

Prosecutors said those protected materials, however, were never reviewed.

“They have made no showing that their attorney-client privilege was ever violated by anybody,” said Prosecutor Alan Mizrahi.

“The fact that the government took passion of this information alone, that fact alone, is sufficient to attach liability, one, and to impose a sanction on the government,” said Ronald Sullivan, who represents Gardner.

