Jumbo Shrimp set to clash with Stripers on Opening Day at 121 Financial Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Springtime is finally here and that means the Jumbo Shrimp will return to the diamond at 121 Financial Ballpark on Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Shrimp are slated for first pitch at 7:05 p.m. and will welcome the Gwinnett Stripers to downtown Jax. Tonight’s promotions for fans include Red Shirt Friday (fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket), Opening Night Fireworks, and Opening Day Street Carnival. To find more information on promotions, click here to visit the Jumbo Shrimp website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

So, who can we expect to see donning Jumbo Shrimp jerseys for the 2024 season?

The group will feature six of the top 20 ranked prospects in the Miami Marlins farm system, according to MLB.com. Twelve players have major league experience and 11 have previously played in Jacksonville.

The highest-rated prospect is Victor Mesa Jr. who ranks in at No. 4 on MLB.com’s list. Mesa Jr. finished among Double-A Pensacola’s 2023 leaders in games played (123), runs scored (73), hits (117), home runs (18), RBIs (76), and stolen bases (16).

RELATED: Baseball returns to Jacksonville as Jumbo Shrimp announce giveaways, fireworks and more

Mesa Jr. will be joined by No. 9 ranked prospect Jacob Amaya who hit .252 with 15 homers and 65 RBIs last season. He made his major league debut for the Dodgers on June 18, 2023, going 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Dane Myers (No. 14) and Troy Johnson (No. 18) are also among the club’s highest-ranked players on their Opening Day Roast. Myers exploded with the Jumbo Shrimp, crushing the ball for a .526 batting average in his first 11 games last year. He finished the season slashing a .339 batting average while driving in 37 RBIs with eight long balls in 51 games with Jacksonville.

RELATED: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announce major renovations

Johnston returns to the Shrimp as the No. 18 rated prospect in the Marlins system. He finished the season leading all of Minor League Baseball in RBIs (116) while ranking fourth in extra-base hits (67), ninth in hits (157), and tied for 10th in runs (102).

Along with the top prospects and returning players, the 2024 Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day roster includes:

Players from four different countries (USA, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Venezuela)

Players from 11 different states

Four players with immediate family members as former or current MiLB/MLB alum

Below is the full roster supplied by the Jumbo Shrimp front office:

Pitchers (15): Matt Andriese, Yonny Chirinos, Kent Emanuel, Calvin Faucher, Mychal Givens, Vladimir Gutierrez, Lincoln Henzman, Jeff Lindgren, Anthony Maldonado, Darren McCaughan, Patrick Monteverde, Roddery Muñoz, Emmanuel Ramirez, Devin Smeltzer, Eli Villalobos.

Catchers (3): Will Banfield, Hudson Livesey, Jhonny Pereda

Infielders (5): Jacob Amaya, José Devers, Tristan Gray, Jonathan Guzman, Troy Johnston

Outfielders (5): Griffin Conine, Marty Costes, Jonathan Davis, Victor Mesa Jr., Dane Myers

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.