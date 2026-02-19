Jumbo Shrimp to hold preseason job fairs on Feb. 25 & March 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are gearing up for the 2026 season and looking to add new members to their game day team.

The club will host two preseason job fairs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25 and Tuesday, March 3 at VyStar Ballpark.

Applicants only need to attend one session and should be prepared to complete an application and interview on site. Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally. All potential hires will be subject to a background check.

Parking will be available in Lot P, and applicants can enter through the Main Gate on Georgia Street.

The team is hiring for a variety of seasonal gameday and food and beverage roles to support the Jumbo Shrimp’s 75 home games and other stadium events throughout the season.

Open gameday positions include:

Game Day Ticket Seller/Taker

Kid Zone Attendant

Guest Relations Staff

50/50 Ticket Seller

Fan Experience Representative

Bat Boy

ID Checker

Security

Game Day Clean Team

Food and beverage positions include:

Concessions Stand Lead

Concessions Attendant

Cook

Expeditor

Warehouse Worker/Runner

Bartender

Party Deck Attendant

Skydeck Attendant

Premium Club In-Seat Server

Pit Crew Cook

Warehouse Lead

Team officials say they are seeking outgoing individuals who enjoy working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and delivering a fun, memorable experience for fans.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group