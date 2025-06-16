Juneteenth celebration to be held at Jacksonville Main Library

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Mayor’s African American Advisory Board will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Tuesday, June 17.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at the Main Library’s Hicks Auditorium, located at 303 North Laura Street in downtown Jacksonville.

Mayor Donna Deegan is expected to attend, along with City Councilman Raham Johnson, Dr. Rudy Jamison, Executive Director of the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission, and Dr. Barbara Darby, who chairs the Mayor’s African American Advisory Board.

Members of the board will also take part in the event.

For more information about the City of Jacksonville, visit Jacksonville.gov

