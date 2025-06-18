Jurassic Quest is coming back to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The event will be from July 11 to 13 at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center.

Read: KIDZ BOP LIVE concert coming to Jacksonville

Families can see life-sized, moving dinosaurs and enjoy rides, bounce houses, fossil digs, and live shows.

There will also be crafts, photo spots, and a soft play area for toddlers.

Jurassic Quest will be open from noon to 6 p.m. pm Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

People can also meet baby dinosaurs and complete a scavenger hunt during their visit.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Tickets are available at www.jurassicquest.com and kids under 2 can get in for free.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.