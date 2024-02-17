FBI issues warning to Georgia public on Jury duty scammers

ATLANTA, Ga. — The FBI Atlanta Division has issued a warning to the public regarding a telephone scam targeting residents of Georgia. The scam involves fraudulent calls claiming that individuals have failed to report for jury duty.

During these calls, scammers impersonate law enforcement officers or officers of the court, alleging that the recipient has neglected their jury duty obligation. The caller may employ threats of criminal prosecution or jail time to intimidate victims. In an attempt to avoid purported arrest, the scammer solicits immediate payment of a fine, often requesting sensitive financial information or suggesting the purchase of prepaid cards such as Green Dot cards or gift cards for payment.

To lend credibility to their scheme, scammers may provide details such as titles and badge numbers of legitimate law enforcement officers or court officials, names of federal judges, and addresses of courtrooms. Additionally, they may manipulate caller ID information to make it appear as though the call is originating from a legitimate source, such as the Court or a government agency.

Individuals need to exercise caution and skepticism when receiving unsolicited phone calls, particularly those requesting personal information or payment. The FBI advises against providing any sensitive information or monetary transactions to unknown callers. Courts typically communicate with prospective jurors via U.S. Mail and do not request payment or personal identifying information over the phone or via email.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, the FBI recommends several precautions:

Be wary of unsolicited phone calls.

Refrain from providing money or personal information to unfamiliar callers.

Trust your instincts and terminate the call if you feel pressured or uncomfortable.

Verify the authenticity of any claims made by unknown callers with the appropriate law enforcement agency or court officials.

Individuals who receive fraudulent calls regarding jury duty are encouraged to report them, along with any pertinent information such as caller descriptions and caller ID details, to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.

