Jury selection begins for former St. Johns daycare employee accused of molesting children

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a local man accused of sexually molesting children at a St. Johns County daycare.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Anthony Guadalupe faces 22 felony counts from the incidents deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said took place between May and July of 2022 at the Chappell Schools’ Longleaf campus.

48 potential jurors gathered for jury selection. Judge Lee Smith said opening statements could start as early as Monday afternoon and the trial is expected to take about four days.

Guadalupe’s attorneys said they will not move forward with an insanity defense. According to court documents, he does not believe he meets the requirements for insanity.

According to an arrest report, a girl’s father walked into a classroom at the Chappell Schools’ Longleaf campus. His daughter was pulling up her underwear. After reviewing surveillance video, the report said deputies saw Guadalupe inappropriately touch himself and the victim.

Multiple alleged victims are part of the case with incidents happening from May to July of 2022.

Action News Jax told you in January that Guadalupe withdrew his guilty plea and now faces 103 years in prison. After withdrawing his plea, prosecutors tacked on seven additional felony charges.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.