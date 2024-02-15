‘Just devastation all around:’ Jacksonville pastor speaks about 17-year-old shot and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on Tuesday night in the Murray Hill area. Action News Jax spoke with a local pastor whose church was just steps away from the crime scene.

The pastor said one of his employees found the teenager who was shot. He said his employee was simply locking up their church for the night when he found the teen and called for help.

“Just to have all of that potential and possibility taken away is just horrible.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office transparency page lists the victim as 17-year-old Blaise Conner.

Doug Axtell is the pastor of Murry Hill Baptist Church and Tuesday night his church parking lot was part of a crime scene.

“Just devastation all the way around,” Axtell said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old boy was killed after a shooting. Axtell said one of his church employees found the teen.

“The guy who locks up our building did,” Axtell said.

Police said the teen had multiple gunshot wounds.

“Somebody had already called it in, so as he realized what happened the police came in droves,” Axtell said.

Axtell has been a pastor at his church for 22 years and said in times like this his church will be there for community members.

“I would want them to know that we are available for them if they need to talk, Axtell said. “If they just want to vent, if they want to pray with someone we are here to help.”

JSO hasn’t said what led to the shooting. If anyone has information about this incident give police a call at 904-630-0500.

