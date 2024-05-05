‘Just turned 65:’ House fire claims elderly man’s life in Lincoln Villas neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A house fire claimed the life of an elderly man on Saturday, prompting an investigation into the tragic incident.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) responded to the fire around 4:00 p.m., where they discovered the victim, an elderly man, who they rushed to UF Health.

Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified said the victim had recently celebrated his 65th birthday.

“He was a real good guy. He would help anybody that he could. He was a well-known mechanic,” the neighbor stated.

Having known the victim for 30 years, the neighbor revealed that the man was disabled and spent much of his time at home.

“I know he would be in there. He is home all the time. He is a homebody. I knew,” the neighbor lamented, adding, “I heard the siren. When I came out, I saw the flames coming from the top of the roof. I was like, Lord have mercy.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is currently investigating the cause of the fire, with initial suspicions pointing towards the kitchen.

As authorities work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, the community mourns the loss of a beloved neighbor and friend.

