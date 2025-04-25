Justice Coalition raises funds for survivors, families of crime victims at 16th ‘Shoot for Justice’

It’s now been more than 11 years since the murder of Brandon Blansit. He was stabbed to death by his roommate at the age of 27.

In the wake of his death, Blansit left two children behind, later to be adopted by his mother.

“It was definitely really hard, it’s almost like a dream,” Blansit’s daughter Kalei Crutchfield told Action News Jax Friday. “You just don’t think it’s real. And [his mom] she had to be so strong for us. So, it’s honestly all to her.”

Friday morning, the Justice Coalition – an organization Kalei said helped her family through the aftermath of her father’s death – held its 16th annual “Shoot for Justice” event.

“They were lifesavers for us. They actually came to my son’s funeral,” Blansit’s mom Andrea Crutchfield said Friday. “I had 32 different court appearances I had to go to before the killer took a plea bargain, and they were with me every single court date holding my hand.”

While the loss of Blansit is still felt by his family more than a decade later, his family is just one of many, with the Justice Coalition and Friday’s event looking to raise funds and provide support to families in need.

“I do not wish anything like this on any other family. And there’s so many cruel people out there and it happens unfortunately every day,” Blansit’s grandmother Donna Burtnett added. “Thank goodness for our Justice Coalition, I’m so thankful I can be a part of it, and try to help other families.”

You can find more information on the Justice Coalition and their services provided by clicking the link here.

