‘Justice for Lay:’ Mother of teen killed in hit-and-run speaks after Jacksonville police make arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are hearing from the family of a 17-year-old Ed White High school student-athlete killed after a hit-and-run crash in September.

Loved ones are seeking closure after Alaysha Williams died from her injuries in the crash.

Alaysha was hit by three different cars at the Blanding and Cedar Hills boulevards intersection.

Two of the cars involved stopped, and the drivers cooperated.

Due to the circumstances, and because Alaysha was not in a crosswalk, they were not charged. However, investigators learned that a third car left the scene.

Detectives obtained footage from a nearby business showing the driver stopping several blocks away, checking the car for damage, and then driving off, leaving Alaysha’s backpack behind.

The driver, who was recently arrested by the police, is 41-year-old Karlotta Dowdy.

She is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

Family said they found some relief with this arrest, but they said it won’t bring back their loved one.

“You knew what you did,” Tiereny Williams, Alaysha’s mom, said. “You could have at least went back. I know you were scared but just imagine how my daughter felt at that moment. Justice for Lay.”

Alaysha was captain of the girls’ basketball team and played flag football.

“Basketball was everything to her,” Williams said.

Williams said her daughter was a leader with a heart of gold.

“She loved on everybody and though she was the youngest she tried to be the big sister, the big cousin and she was my baby,” Williams said.

Now all she has left are memories of her baby girl.

“She liked to joke around, she loved doing TikTok dances and hanging with her friends,” Williams said.

Alaysha would have turned 18 on Nov. 24.

The family is holding a party in her honor and the entire community is invited.

It will be on Friday, Nov. 29 from 8-12 a.m. at the Thomas Jefferson Civic Center, located at 8237 Nevada Street in Jacksonville..

