Justin Timberlake adds Jacksonville date to Forget Tomorrow World Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Justin Timberlake is bringing his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to the River City.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Timberlake will play the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

It’s one of nine shows that have been added to the tour, “due to an overwhelming demand,” according to a news release from Live Nation Concerts.

Timberlake has four other Florida shows on the tour, one in Tampa on June 14 at the Amalie Arena that’s sold out, and another in Miami on June 15 at the Kaseya Center.

He’s also performing at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Nov. 8 and in Orlando at the Kia Center on Nov. 9.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available for presale on Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22. General sale begins on Wednesday, May 23.

For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

