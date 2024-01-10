K-8 for Sheffield? DCPS survey open to families for thoughts on building new school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheffield Elementary is asking families to take a survey as Duval County Public Schools is preparing to build a new school for students in the current Sheffield Elementary School attendance area.

The school said it’s exploring the feasibility of designing the new facility for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The school currently serves K through fifth grade.

