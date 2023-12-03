K9 receives a bullet and stab protected vest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A four legged officer, Maverick, gets extra protection by being gifted a bullet and stab protective vest.

The vest was given by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and the generosity of Barbara Napolitano.

This vital equipment will help keep Maverick safe as he serves our school community.

Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

Read more about Maverick’s new gear and how you can support this cause at https://ow.ly/xijg50QctEy.

