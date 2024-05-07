Emotional support dogs honored by multiple agencies in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and other Northeast Florida first responders were on hand in Jacksonville to honor K9s For Warriors.

Held at the Fallen Officer Memorial, the event supported Mental Health Awareness Month and highlighted the importance of the K9s For Warriors Station Dog Program.

NSCO Sheriff Bill Leeper said organizations like K9s For Warriors are vital in helping veterans and law enforcement agencies dealing with PTSD and other mental health issues.

“These four-legged companions offer psychological and emotional support to those who need it most,” Sheriff Leeper said.

JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters was also at the event showing love to the support dogs who provide plenty of love right back.

