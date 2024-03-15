Local

Keep Jacksonville beautiful by participating in the St. Johns River Celebration Cleanup

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Downtown Jacksonville Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline on St. Johns River. (SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Help keep Jacksonville beautiful by participating in the 29th annual St. Johns River Celebration Cleanup.

The event happens Saturday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at over 40 clean-up sites along the beach and river throughout the city.

Participants can also get a free shirt and drinks at the Riverside Arts Market afterward.

