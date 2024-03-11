Kennels are completely full; Clay County needs adopters ASAP

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Calling on the community for help as kennels are completely full at Clay County Animal Services.

Cats and dogs at the shelter need forever homes, ASAP.

Animal services is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those looking to adopt can stop by and find your new best friend. You can view all adoptable animals by clicking here.

Clay County Animal Services said it cannot place adoption holds on animals over the phone or by email. They must be done in person.

If you are unable to adopt the county welcomes residents to join the Foster Crew. This program places dogs and cats in long-term homes.

“No experience fostering? No problem! Foster families must be able to bring the animal back to CCAS for their medical exams every two weeks,” CCAS said.

For more information about fostering, click here.

