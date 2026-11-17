KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — The Upper Floridan Aquifer has returned to normal levels following months of drought, according to a report from the St. Johns River Water Management District. However, water levels in Keystone Heights lakes remain severely depleted as a $118.7 million pipeline fix remains on pause.

The Black Creek Project is designed to pump up to 10 million gallons of water per day into Lake Brooklyn and Lake Geneva to refill the lakes and recharge the aquifer that much of Florida drinks from. Lake levels in the area have been dropping since the mid-1970s. The pipeline initiative stalled following a pipe burst beneath State Road 21 in August.

Action News Jax weather team member Trevor Gibbs reported that groundwater levels showed widespread improvement across the region.

“Upper Floridan Aquifer were above normal range at the end of October and nearly all sites recorded increases in their percentiles,” Gibbs said.

Scott Slater, president of Save Our Lakes, emphasized that area lakes still require natural precipitation while the pipeline is inactive. “Obviously, we’re very contingent still on rainfall,” Slater said.

Slater added that pump operations are expected to remain down through the winter months. “November, December, January, they don’t anticipate being able to run the pumps or at least not all the pumps,” Slater said.

Meter indicators at Keystone Beach and Lake Geneva show water levels depleted at the bottom of measuring gauges where water once reached up toward the pavilion. James, a fisher at Lake Geneva, commented on the declining conditions while fishing along the shore. “I guess the water levels are dropping like crazy,” James said, noting “it’s just a shiner” after pulling up a small fish.

When asked about inspection findings and repair plans following the State Road 21 pipe burst. District leaders stated that repair plans may be exempt from public records due to potential litigation.

The St. Johns River Water Management District stated its goal is to have water flowing through the pipeline again by mid-January.

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