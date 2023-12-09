Kickstart this holiday season with some ‘kickball cheer’ during JAX Fray’s Holiday Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Join Jax Fray on Saturday, December 9 at 11 a.m. at Fort Family Park to compete for the title of the jolliest bunch of kickballers this side of the North Pole.

Whether you’re backed by your own team of elves or are just looking to be included in all the reindeer games, there’s a spot for you.

Sign up as a full team, small group or free agent to be paired with a team.

Whoever takes the title will find trophies, free drinks and free registration to a future JAX Fray league, event or tournament under their tree.

Sign up now to secure your spot.

