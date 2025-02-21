Kids Hope Alliance JAX accepting entries for writing contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is one day left for Duval students to submit entries to the Kids Hope Alliance writing contest.

The writing contest, dubbed as a Book Review, follows this prompt: What is your favorite book and why do you recommend it?

Kids Hope Alliance set the following rules/guidelines for the contest:

Must not exceed 300 words

Must be within grades K-12

Submit entries to ilovebooks@coj.net or bring to any Jacksonville library by February 22.

Winners will be selected by March 5 and announced at Family Reading Day as part of Celebrate Reading Week.

