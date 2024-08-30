Labor Day weekend weather forecast

Jacksonville, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says we can expect a mostly dry Friday to kick off the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will start in the 70s and top out in the 80s at the coast, lower 90s inland.

A few isolated showers may develop Friday afternoon south and west of Jacksonville.

Rain shouldn’t be that big of a concern for Friday night football.

Look forward to a mostly sunny weekend with only an isolated shower.

There will be a moderate rip current risk at the beach.

