Lake City man arrested after committing arson

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested for intentionally setting her house on fire in Lake City.

On Wednesday, December 4, Lake City Police Department officers were dispatched to the Watertown area in response to a structure fire at a home.

According to the police report, officers had spoken with a witness who said that the homeowner, Connie Clack, had intentionally set her home on fire and did not want law enforcement to respond.

With the assistance of the Lake City Fire Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Fire Marshal, officers uncovered fresh burn marks from various places within and around the property. Clark was also later found with a box of matches.

Clark was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree arson under Florida Statute 806.01.1 (Dwelling or Building with People Present).

