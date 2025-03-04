Lake City man arrested after pulling gun on driver in road rage incident, police said

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City man was arrested Monday after police said he pulled out a gun and pointed it at another driver during a road rage incident. Police were called to the area of South Main Boulevard at about 11:52 a.m. for a report of someone brandishing a firearm, a Lake City police news release states.

“The complainant reported that while driving southbound on South Main Boulevard, the driver of a black Nissan Frontier pickup pointed a firearm at him,” the news release states. “Fearing for his safety, the complainant fled the area and located a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy to report the incident.”

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle traveling southbound on US-41 turning on to SE County Road 252. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Peacock Terrace, the news release states.

“During the investigation, it was determined that Joe R. Markham exited his vehicle, pulled a black handgun, and pointed it in the direction of the complainant,” the news release states. “A subsequent search of Markham’s vehicle uncovered a black Ruger Mark Two .22 caliber handgun, which closely matched the complainant’s description.”

Markham, 65, was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm, the news release states.

