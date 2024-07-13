Lake City man arrested for distributing child sex abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — William Ervin Daniels, of Lake City, has been arrested for distributing child sex abuse material, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

The office has filed a criminal complaint charging him.

According to the news release, the criminal complaint states Daniels distributed two videos containing child sex abuse material. The videos were sent in a group called “Da Litl Kidz Gc” on social media on Nov. 16, 2023.

Daniels identified his name and phone number on the account profile. He was also listed as a group chat administrator.

If convicted, Daniels faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5, up to 20 years, in federal prison.

