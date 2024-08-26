Lake City Police arrest kidnapper, rescue child after kidnapping incident at Olive Garden

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police has announced a man was arrested, and a child was safely located following a kidnapping incident that reportedly occurred at an Olive Garden restaurant in Lake City on Saturday.

According to the Lake City Police, officers on Saturday responded to a disturbance at 3072 W US Hwy 90, where a confrontation between a man and a woman reportedly escalated into a kidnapping.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant, who revealed that the father of her child, 23-year-old Thomas Joseph Levasseur, had forcibly taken their child during what was supposed to be a supervised visit in a public location. Levasseur, who has not established paternal rights with the state of Florida, allegedly grabbed the child and fled the restaurant, driving away recklessly and fleeing to Bradford County. Several witnesses at the scene provided statements to the officers.

After gathering evidence and interviewing the mother and witnesses, investigators obtained a warrant for Levasseur’s arrest. The warrant, reviewed and signed by a judge with the assistance of the State Attorney’s Office, led to Levasseur’s apprehension in Bradford County. He was arrested and transported to the Bradford County Jail.

Lake City Police reported that the child was found safe and has been returned to the mother.

Levasseur is facing charges of kidnapping and cruelty toward a child. He is currently being held at the Bradford County Jail.

Authorities praised the quick response and collaboration between the witnesses, police officers, and investigators, which led to the safe recovery of the child.

