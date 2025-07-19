Lake City Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help finding Jacolby D’Marcus Williams, a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home in Lake City.

He was last seen around 3:40 p.m. Friday near the Windsong Apartments pool.

Officers say he was heading north, wearing red gym shorts and carrying a gray backpack.

Jacolby has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who sees Jacolby or knows where he is, call the police at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911.

