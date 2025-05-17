Lake City police looking for missing teen

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City police is looking for a missing 17-year-old female last seen by her mother Friday morning leaving for school.

Aliciona Anderson has connections in Lake City, is familiar with the area, and she could also be in the Orlando area, a Lake City police news release states. She’s 5′03″ and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts it asked to call police at 386-752-4343 or call 911.

