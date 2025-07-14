Lake City Police searching for two missing brothers

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two brothers who went missing on the same night in Lake City.

Harry Russo, 15, and Mason Russo, 12, were last seen by their father around 9:20 p.m. on July 13, 2025.

The boys reportedly left their home on NW Ridgewood Avenue on foot and were headed in an unknown direction.

Both were last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Both are described as having blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees them or has information about their whereabouts is urged to call the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

