Lake City teen arrested in child exploitation case

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City teen has been arrested after police say he shared child sexual exploitation material online.

The Lake City Police Department says they received a CyberTip on Friday from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip pointed to disturbing content being shared through the social media app Discord.

Detectives reviewed the report and confirmed the image involved a child in a sexual act.

They traced the Discord account to a Lake City teen using phone records, email, and IP address logs.

The teen was arrested on Friday and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

He faces 13 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of unlawful sexual activities involving animals.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Lake City Police or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

